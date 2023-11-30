The San Antonio Spurs (3-8) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Thursday, November 30 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSW, BSSE

Hawks Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Trae Young gives the Hawks 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray is putting up 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this year.

The Hawks are receiving 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Clint Capela this season.

De'Andre Hunter is putting up 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per game.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.

Devin Vassell puts up 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3 boards per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 14 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins puts up 10.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Tre Jones averages 9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Hawks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Spurs Hawks 110.6 Points Avg. 120.3 124.1 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 46.5% Field Goal % 48% 34.9% Three Point % 35.7%

