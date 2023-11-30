Hawks vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) after losing seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Spurs matchup.
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Hawks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-7.5)
|245.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-7)
|245.5
|-295
|+240
Hawks vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 122.5 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 121.5 per contest (26th in the NBA). They have a +16 scoring differential overall.
- The Spurs have a -219 scoring differential, falling short by 12.9 points per game. They're putting up 110.5 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 123.4 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.
- The teams average 233 points per game combined, 12.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 244.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Atlanta has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- San Antonio has covered six times in 17 games with a spread this season.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Trae Young
|26.5
|-120
|25.6
|Dejounte Murray
|20.5
|-105
|19.6
|De'Andre Hunter
|16.5
|-118
|14.6
|Clint Capela
|11.5
|-128
|10.6
Hawks and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hawks
|+10000
|+4000
|-
|Spurs
|+50000
|+30000
|-
