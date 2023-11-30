The Auburn Tigers (4-2) take the court against the Clemson Tigers (5-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Clemson vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Clemson Tigers' 77.8 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 55.2 the Auburn Tigers give up.

When it scores more than 55.2 points, Clemson is 5-2.

Auburn is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The 64.7 points per game the Auburn Tigers record are the same as the Clemson Tigers allow.

Auburn has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

Clemson has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.7 points.

This year the Auburn Tigers are shooting 40.1% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Clemson Tigers concede.

The Clemson Tigers shoot 45.9% from the field, 11.6% higher than the Auburn Tigers allow.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.4 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Dayshanette Harris: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.8 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

10.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.7 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) MaKayla Elmore: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 31.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Maddi Cluse: 9.1 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

