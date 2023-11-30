Thursday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (5-3) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-5) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 73-56 win, as our model heavily favors South Florida.

The Buccaneers head into this matchup after a 66-53 win over Mercer on Saturday.

Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Charleston Southern vs. South Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 73, Charleston Southern 56

Charleston Southern Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Buccaneers beat the Mercer Bears at home on November 25 by a score of 66-53.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Charleston Southern is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Charleston Southern has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (two).

Charleston Southern Leaders

Catherine Alben: 15 PTS, 2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

15 PTS, 2 STL, 37.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Kennedi Jackson: 14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

14.5 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Madison Adamson: 7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

7.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Keshunti Nichols: 4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%

4.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG% Alaina Nettles: 3.2 PTS, 25 FG%

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers put up 62 points per game (244th in college basketball) while giving up 76 per contest (332nd in college basketball). They have a -84 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14 points per game.

