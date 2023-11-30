The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns among them, play the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Burns has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Burns has an assist in four of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Burns hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 21 Games 11 9 Points 8 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 7

