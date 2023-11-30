On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Brady Skjei going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Skjei stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 7.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Skjei recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:06 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 22:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:51 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:42 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:20 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:44 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 23:44 Away W 4-3 OT

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

