Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball schedule includes two games with Big South teams on the court. Among those games is the Charleston Southern Buccaneers taking on the South Florida Bulls.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at South Florida Bulls
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Samford Bulldogs
|5:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
