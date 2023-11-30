In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Andrei Svechnikov to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Svechnikov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Svechnikov averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 16:13 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:48 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

