South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Sumter County, South Carolina, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakewood High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.