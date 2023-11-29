The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) will be trying to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 145.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-1.5) 146.5 -120 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Coastal Carolina has compiled a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Chanticleers have hit the over twice.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 While our computer ranking puts South Carolina Upstate 336th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 20th-best.

With odds of +4000, South Carolina Upstate has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

