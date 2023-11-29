Wednesday's contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center has the Queens (NC) Royals (3-3) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at 6:30 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 64-62 win for Queens (NC), so it should be a tight matchup.

The Bulldogs lost their most recent outing 72-52 against South Dakota on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Queens (NC) 64, South Carolina State 62

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs have zero victories versus D1 teams this season.

South Carolina State has tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

South Carolina State has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (three).

South Carolina State Leaders

Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Morgan Beacham: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 25.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Taniya McGown: 7.3 PTS, 63.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

7.3 PTS, 63.3 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Rakyha Reid: 4.0 PTS, 58.3 FG%

4.0 PTS, 58.3 FG% Jada Morgan: 4.7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' -167 scoring differential (being outscored by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 47.3 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (299th in college basketball).

