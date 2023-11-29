How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) hope to break a three-game road losing skid at the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 70 points per game are 13.7 more points than the 56.3 the Blue Hose allow.
- North Carolina Central is 3-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.
- Presbyterian's record is 4-2 when it allows fewer than 70 points.
- The Blue Hose average 61.7 points per game, eight fewer points than the 69.7 the Eagles give up.
- When Presbyterian puts up more than 69.7 points, it is 2-0.
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 61.7 points, it is 3-0.
- The Blue Hose are making 41.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles concede to opponents (41.9%).
- The Eagles make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Blue Hose's defensive field-goal percentage.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 60.7 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.4 PTS, 37 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
- Christina Kline: 5.8 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Nuria Cunill: 3.9 PTS, 58.8 FG%
Presbyterian Schedule
|11/19/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 72-56
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/22/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Morehead State
|W 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
