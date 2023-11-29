If you live in Greenville County, South Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pendleton High School at Carolina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 29

7:30 PM ET on November 29 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Christ Church High School at Fort Mill High School