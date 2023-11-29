The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-6) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Furman Paladins (4-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Paladins score 14.6 fewer points per game (71.9) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (86.5).

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up 14.9 fewer points per game (56.5) than the Paladins allow (71.4).

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.0% from the field, 8.9% lower than the Paladins allow defensively.

The Paladins make 41.3% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 61.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

13.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.6 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Niveya Henley: 10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

10.6 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24) Tate Walters: 11.3 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule