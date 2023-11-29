How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers put up 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans allow (50.1).
- Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.
- UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.
- The Spartans average 67.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
- Coastal Carolina is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Spartans are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede to opponents (43.6%).
- The Chanticleers shoot 37.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%
- Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%
- Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Furman
|W 78-72
|Timmons Arena
|11/22/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 78-60
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|HTC Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
