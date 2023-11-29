The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

  • The Chanticleers put up 16.1 more points per game (66.2) than the Spartans allow (50.1).
  • Coastal Carolina is 4-1 when it scores more than 50.1 points.
  • UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.2 points.
  • The Spartans average 67.4 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 70.5 the Chanticleers give up.
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
  • Coastal Carolina is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Spartans are making 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% lower than the Chanticleers concede to opponents (43.6%).
  • The Chanticleers shoot 37.9% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow.

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 56.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 7.7 PTS, 10 REB, 33.3 FG%
  • Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.4 FG%
  • Dalanna Carter: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Deaja Richardson: 16.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Furman W 78-72 Timmons Arena
11/22/2023 Charleston Southern W 78-60 HTC Center
11/26/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 73-59 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - HTC Center
12/6/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.