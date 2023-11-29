The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 145.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Coastal Carolina -1.5 145.5

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 145.5 points three times.

The average point total in Coastal Carolina's contests this year is 157.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chanticleers are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Chanticleers have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Coastal Carolina has a 55.6% chance to win.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Coastal Carolina 3 75% 75.0 146.3 82.2 149.5 152 South Carolina Upstate 1 20% 71.3 146.3 67.3 149.5 142.1

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers average 7.7 more points per game (75.0) than the Spartans give up (67.3).

Coastal Carolina is 3-0 against the spread and 1-3 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Coastal Carolina 3-1-0 0-1 2-2-0 South Carolina Upstate 2-3-0 2-3 1-4-0

Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Coastal Carolina South Carolina Upstate 8-8 Home Record 11-2 3-11 Away Record 4-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

