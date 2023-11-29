Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|290th
|74
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
