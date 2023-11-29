How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at HTC Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- The Chanticleers are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Spartans allow to opponents.
- In games Coastal Carolina shoots better than 42.4% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.
- The Chanticleers are the 40th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 303rd.
- The Chanticleers record 7.7 more points per game (75) than the Spartans allow (67.3).
- Coastal Carolina is 1-3 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Coastal Carolina posted 77.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Chanticleers allowed 68.1 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 79.9.
- In terms of three-pointers, Coastal Carolina performed better in home games last season, sinking 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Furman
|L 89-80
|HTC Center
|11/19/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 80-72
|HTC Center
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 70-58
|HTC Center
|11/29/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|-
|HTC Center
