In York County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaston Day School at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 28

7:00 PM ET on November 28 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clover High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

York Comprehensive High School at Chester High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on November 28

7:45 PM ET on November 28 Location: Chester, SC

Chester, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Point High School at Fort Mill High School