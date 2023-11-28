The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

In seven of 20 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in two games against the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.

Teravainen has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 23.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 58 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

