South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Sumter County, South Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarendon Hall Academy at Thomas Sumter Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland Northeast High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
