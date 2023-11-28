South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Byrnes High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boiling Springs High School at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
