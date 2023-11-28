The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) after winning three straight home games. The Gamecocks are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 133.5.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina -9.5 133.5

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's three games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points.

South Carolina has an average total of 142.6 in its games this year, 9.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

South Carolina has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Gamecocks have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from South Carolina, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina 3 100% 76.6 142.8 66.0 133.2 142.8 Notre Dame 1 20% 66.2 142.8 67.2 133.2 135.5

Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks record 76.6 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Irish allow.

South Carolina is 2-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina 2-1-0 1-1 1-2-0 Notre Dame 2-3-0 0-1 1-4-0

South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina Notre Dame 7-8 Home Record 11-8 4-8 Away Record 0-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

