South Carolina vs. Notre Dame November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-1) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Top Players (2022-23)
- Nate Laszewski: 13.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 12.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dane Goodwin: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Wertz: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JJ Starling: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Carolina vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Notre Dame AVG
|Notre Dame Rank
|339th
|64.3
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|210th
|31.3
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|43rd
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.4
|355th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|42nd
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|11.8
|281st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|8.3
|3rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.