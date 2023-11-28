Can we expect Seth Jarvis scoring a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In five of 20 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has five goals, plus one assist.

Jarvis averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

