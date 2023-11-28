The Sacramento Kings (9-6) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, November 28 matchup with the Golden State Warriors (8-9) at Golden 1 Center, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Kings won on Friday 124-111 over the Timberwolves. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 36 points for the Kings in the victory.

The Warriors took care of business in their last game 118-112 against the Spurs on Friday. Stephen Curry scored 35 points in the Warriors' victory, leading the team.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Keon Ellis SG Questionable Ankle 3.4 1.8 0.9 Keegan Murray SF Questionable Back 13.2 6.2 2 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Payton II PG Questionable Foot 5.8 3 0.9

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.