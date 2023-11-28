Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) and the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Celtics on Sunday, 113-103. Young scored a team-high 33 points (and chipped in seven assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 33 5 7 0 0 6 De'Andre Hunter 24 4 2 1 1 5 Bogdan Bogdanovic 23 7 0 1 0 7

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 26.5 points, 3 boards and 10.4 assists, making 40.2% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.

Dejounte Murray adds 20 points per game, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

Clint Capela's numbers for the season are 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 58.7% of his shots from the field (10th in league).

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.8 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per game.

The Hawks receive 14.4 points per game from De'Andre Hunter, plus 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.7 2.9 9.4 1.5 0 3.5 Dejounte Murray 19.1 4.1 5.4 1.9 0.1 2.6 Clint Capela 9.7 9.6 1.1 0.8 1.8 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.3 3.3 2 1.3 0.3 3.6 Jalen Johnson 12.5 5.9 2.2 1.1 1.1 1.1

