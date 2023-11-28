The Atlanta Hawks (8-8) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 28, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Atlanta is 7-3 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Hawks put up an average of 123.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 112.6 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Atlanta is 8-5.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 126.9 points per game at home, 6.6 more than away (120.3). On defense they allow 127.6 per game, 13.0 more than on the road (114.6).

Atlanta concedes 127.6 points per game at home, and 114.6 away.

The Hawks collect 0.5 more assists per game at home (26.1) than on the road (25.6).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries