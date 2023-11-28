Hawks vs. Cavaliers November 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-6) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSOH, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games
- November 22 at home vs the Nets
- November 15 at home vs the Knicks
- November 17 at home vs the 76ers
- November 25 at the Wizards
- November 21 at home vs the Pacers
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young is putting up 21.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists per contest. He's also draining 31.0% of his shots from the floor and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gets the Hawks 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hawks are getting 14.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Jalen Johnson this season.
- The Hawks are getting 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- The Hawks are getting 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley posts 19.0 points, 2.3 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.
- Donovan Mitchell posts 35.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 37.3% from the field and 39.4% from downtown with 4.3 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).
- Caris LeVert posts 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- Isaac Okoro puts up 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest, shooting 53.8% from the field and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|120.9
|113.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.3
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.