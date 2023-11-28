The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Furman Paladins (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 164.5.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Furman -20.5 164.5

Furman Betting Records & Stats

In three of five games this season, Furman and its opponents have combined to score more than 164.5 points.

The average total in Furman's games this season is 164.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Paladins have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Furman (1-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 20% of the time, 46.7% less often than South Carolina State (4-2-0) this season.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 3 60% 83.8 152.2 80.3 163.6 154.5 South Carolina State 1 16.7% 68.4 152.2 83.3 163.6 153.2

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

The Paladins average 83.8 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 83.3 the Bulldogs give up.

When Furman totals more than 83.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 1-4-0 0-0 4-1-0 South Carolina State 4-2-0 3-0 4-2-0

Furman vs. South Carolina State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman South Carolina State 15-2 Home Record 4-6 8-3 Away Record 1-19 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.1 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-8-0

