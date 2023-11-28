Tuesday's game at Timmons Arena has the Furman Paladins (3-3) matching up with the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 91-71 win, as our model heavily favors Furman.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Furman vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 91, South Carolina State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-19.6)

Furman (-19.6) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Furman is 1-4-0 against the spread this season compared to South Carolina State's 4-2-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Paladins are 4-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 4-2-0.

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins average 83.8 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 80.3 per contest (328th in college basketball). They have a +21 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Furman pulls down 35.2 rebounds per game (113th in college basketball) while allowing 31.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Furman makes 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Paladins rank 89th in college basketball with 100.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 305th in college basketball defensively with 95.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Furman has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.7 per game (289th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.5 (176th in college basketball).

