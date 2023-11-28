The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-5) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Furman Paladins (3-3) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Timmons Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman Stats Insights

  • This season, the Paladins have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • Furman has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 112th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 154th.
  • The Paladins average just 0.5 more points per game (83.8) than the Bulldogs allow (83.3).
  • When Furman scores more than 83.3 points, it is 3-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Furman put up 86.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.5 points per game in road games, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • Defensively the Paladins played worse in home games last season, ceding 71.5 points per game, compared to 70.3 in away games.
  • In home games, Furman made one fewer treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.1). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to away from home (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Coastal Carolina W 89-80 HTC Center
11/19/2023 Wyoming L 78-71 HTC Center
11/25/2023 @ UAB L 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State - Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton - Jadwin Gymnasium
12/4/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.