Dejounte Murray's Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 113-103 loss to the Celtics (his most recent game) Murray put up six points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Murray, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.0 19.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.4 PRA -- 30.1 28.6 PR -- 24.4 23.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.6



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Murray has made 7.4 shots per game, which adds up to 16.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.6 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.2 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA, allowing 112.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.1 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have given up 12.6 makes per contest, 14th in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 35 29 4 5 3 0 2 2/24/2023 35 25 9 8 2 0 1 11/21/2022 37 11 4 6 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.