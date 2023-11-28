South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darlington County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Darlington County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Darlington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmetto Christian Academy at Trinity Collegiate School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Darlington, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Darlington High School at Hartsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Hartsville, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee Central High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Lamar, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
