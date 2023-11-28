How to Watch Clemson vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN.
Clemson vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have given up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
- The Tigers score just 4.8 more points per game (79.6) than the Crimson Tide give up (74.8).
- Clemson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.8 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game at home (65.2) than away (73.1).
- At home, Clemson knocked down 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Clemson's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
