The Citadel Bulldogs (0-3) will meet the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Game Information

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • David Maynard: 5.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Citadel vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel Rank Citadel AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
289th 67.4 Points Scored 72.6 155th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
319th 28.9 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
334th 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
210th 7.1 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
307th 11.4 Assists 12.0 268th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

