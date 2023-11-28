The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 134.5 in the matchup.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -6.5 134.5

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern has played three games this season that have had more than 134.5 combined points scored.

Charleston Southern's matchups this season have a 147.7-point average over/under, 13.2 more points than this game's point total.

Charleston Southern are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Charleston Southern has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Buccaneers have been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston Southern has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 2 40% 65.4 140.1 66.3 139.3 136.5 Charleston Southern 3 75% 74.7 140.1 73 139.3 146.3

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers score an average of 74.7 points per game, 8.4 more points than the 66.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Charleston Southern has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 66.3 points.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 3-2-0 0-0 1-4-0 Charleston Southern 1-3-0 1-1 2-2-0

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Charleston Southern 5-9 Home Record 6-8 4-11 Away Record 3-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.