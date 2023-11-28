Charleston Southern vs. Citadel: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Citadel vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.
Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Citadel Moneyline
|Charleston Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Citadel (-7.5)
|133.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Citadel (-7.5)
|133.5
|-355
|+270
Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Betting Trends
- Charleston Southern has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Citadel is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Bulldogs games has hit the over.
