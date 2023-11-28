The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-4) will attempt to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charleston Southern vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
  • Charleston Southern has compiled a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.2% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 221st.
  • The Buccaneers average 8.4 more points per game (74.7) than the Bulldogs allow (66.3).
  • When it scores more than 66.3 points, Charleston Southern is 2-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Charleston Southern scored 13.2 more points per game at home (79.7) than on the road (66.5).
  • At home, the Buccaneers gave up 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.7.
  • Charleston Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ NC State L 87-53 PNC Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest L 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome
12/13/2023 North Alabama - The Buc Dome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.