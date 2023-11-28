Will Brent Burns Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 28?
In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Brent Burns to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Burns stats and insights
- In five of 20 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 58 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have two shutouts, and they average 15.7 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Burns recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|20:20
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.