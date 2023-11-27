How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 12
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (6-5) host an NFC North battle against the Chicago Bears (3-8) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Bears
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Vikings vs. Bears Insights
- This year, the Vikings score three fewer points per game (23) than the Bears surrender (26).
- Chicago scores 20.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 Minnesota allows.
- The Vikings rack up 35 more yards per game (360.5) than the Bears give up per contest (325.5).
- Chicago racks up only 3.2 more yards per game (323.8) than Minnesota allows per contest (320.6).
- This season, the Vikings rush for 14.3 more yards per game (93.8) than the Bears allow per contest (79.5).
- This year Chicago runs for 45.5 more yards per game (139.5) than Minnesota allows (94).
- The Vikings have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Bears have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Chicago has turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than Minnesota has forced a turnover (14) this season.
Vikings Home Performance
- The Vikings put up 22 points per game at home (one less than their overall average), and concede 22.2 at home (1.3 more than overall).
- The Vikings' average yards gained (402.6) and conceded (331) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 360.5 and 320.6, respectively.
- Minnesota racks up 314.6 passing yards per game in home games (47.9 more than its overall average), and gives up 271 at home (44.4 more than overall).
- The Vikings' average rushing yards gained (88) and allowed (60) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 93.8 and 94, respectively.
- The Vikings convert 42.9% of third downs at home (1.6% higher than their overall average), and concede 43.9% at home (2.5% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|W 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|W 27-19
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|L 21-20
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|-
|12/24/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
Bears Away Performance
- In road games, the Bears score 20.5 points per game and give up 28.8. That's less than they score overall (20.9), and more than they allow (26).
- The Bears accumulate 314.5 yards per game in away games (9.3 less than their overall average), and concede 378.7 away from home (53.2 more than overall).
- Chicago racks up 185.7 passing yards per game away from home (1.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 285.7 on the road (39.8 more than overall).
- The Bears rack up 128.8 rushing yards per game on the road (10.7 less than their overall average), and give up 93 on the road (13.5 more than overall).
- On the road, the Bears convert 43% of third downs and allow 58.2% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.2%), and more than they allow (47.6%).
Bears Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 24-17
|CBS
|11/9/2023
|Carolina
|W 16-13
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/19/2023
|at Detroit
|L 31-26
|FOX
|11/27/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|-
|12/24/2023
|Arizona
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.