The Elon Phoenix (3-3) are favored by 3.5 points against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-2) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FloHoops. The matchup has a point total of 144.5.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Elon -3.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Hose Betting Records & Stats

Presbyterian has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in four of six games this season.

Presbyterian has a 146.6-point average over/under in its contests this season, 2.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Presbyterian has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Presbyterian has won in two of the three contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Blue Hose have played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and won that game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Presbyterian has a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Presbyterian vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Elon 5 100% 77.3 154.3 80.2 149.8 146.7 Presbyterian 4 66.7% 77.0 154.3 69.6 149.8 139

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose put up only 3.2 fewer points per game (77.0) than the Phoenix give up (80.2).

Presbyterian vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Elon 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0 Presbyterian 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Presbyterian vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Elon Presbyterian 5-9 Home Record 5-9 3-12 Away Record 0-15 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-12-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 62.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.8 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

