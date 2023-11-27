The Elon Phoenix (1-2) will face the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Elon Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 27

Monday, November 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Elon Rank Elon AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank 326th 65.4 Points Scored 63.2 347th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 270th 30.1 Rebounds 30 278th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6 315th 249th 12.2 Assists 10.8 333rd 160th 11.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.