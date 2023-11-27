How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 27
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Club Santos Laguna and Club Leon hit the pitch in the only matchup on the Liga MX slate on Sunday.
Coverage of all Liga MX action on Sunday is available to you, with the info provided below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Club Leon vs Club Santos Laguna
Club Santos Laguna journeys to face Club Leon at Estadio Leon.
- Game Time: 9:06 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Club Leon (-140)
- Underdog: Club Santos Laguna (+330)
- Draw: (+320)
Bet on this match at BetMGM!
