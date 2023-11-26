On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • In seven of 19 games this season, Teravainen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Teravainen averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.3%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:47 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

