Will Taylor Heinicke Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taylor Heinicke was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12. Check out Heinicke's stats below.
Heading into Week 12, Heinicke is averaging 166.0 passing yards per game (498 total). Other season stats include three TD passes, one interception and a 55.4% completion percentage (41-for-74), plus nine carries for 68 yards.
Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
Week 12 Injury Reports
Falcons vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Heinicke 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|41
|74
|55.4%
|498
|3
|1
|6.7
|9
|68
|0
Heinicke Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Titans
|12
|21
|175
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|21
|38
|268
|1
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|8
|15
|55
|1
|0
|4
|34
|0
