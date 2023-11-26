Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets meet at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Prop bets for Jarvis are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jarvis vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis' plus-minus this season, in 19:21 per game on the ice, is -2.

Jarvis has a goal in five games this season out of 19 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in eight games this year (out of 19), including multiple points five times.

In six of 19 games this year, Jarvis has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Jarvis hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 15 Points 4 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.