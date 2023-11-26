For their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (1-9) have 10 players on the injury report.

The Panthers' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In their most recent outing, the Titans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Adam Thielen WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice C.J. Henderson CB Concussion Doubtful Jaycee Horn CB Hamstring Doubtful Frankie Luvu LB Shoulder Questionable Sam Franklin Jr. S Quadricep Questionable Marquis Haynes OLB Back Questionable Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Hamstring Out Jeremy Chinn S Quadricep Out Taylor Moton OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice K'Von Wallace S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shin Questionable Terrell Edmunds S Shoulder Questionable Chris Hubbard OL Biceps Out Andre Dillard OT Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Panthers vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: FOX

FOX

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have not been getting things done on offense, ranking third-worst with 266.7 total yards per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 308.6 total yards per contest (seventh-ranked).

The Panthers have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (16.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (27.5 per game).

The Panthers rank fifth-worst in passing yards per game on offense (174.4), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking fifth-best in passing yards allowed per game (179.2).

Carolina ranks fourth-worst in rushing yards per game (92.3), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 24th in the NFL with 129.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 26th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -6.

Panthers vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Titans (-3.5)

Titans (-3.5) Moneyline: Titans (-185), Panthers (+150)

Titans (-185), Panthers (+150) Total: 36.5 points

