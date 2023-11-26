MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEAC squads are on Sunday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the Norfolk State Spartans taking on the Colgate Raiders.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Norfolk State Spartans vs. Colgate Raiders
|11:00 AM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|George Mason Patriots at Coppin State Eagles
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Carolina Central Eagles at Duke Blue Devils
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|UMBC Retrievers at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
|Manhattan Jaspers at Howard Bison
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 26
|-
