Martin Necas will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets meet on Sunday at PNC Arena, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Necas in that upcoming Hurricanes-Blue Jackets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 18:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -11).

In five of 19 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has registered a point in a game 10 times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 19 games this year, Necas has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Necas goes over his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 13 Points 3 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

